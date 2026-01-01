Wright State basketball: Cooper-less Raiders build big lead, hold off Milwaukee

Leading scorer Michael Cooper missed the Milwaukee game New Years Day with a sore hand. But former starter Solomon Callaghan was plugged back into the lineup and helped the Raiders build a 20-point first-half lead on the way to a 76-70 win before 2,827 fans.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience — and it’s not like they’re getting thrust into that role. They’ve been there and touched it before,” Sargent said.

“Collectively, they did a really good job of leaning on that defensive identity and not thinking they have to come in and do too much to make up for Coop.”

Of course, the Panthers might have been at a disadvantage, too. The Horizon League preseason favorites hosted Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday (a 77-55 win), played Tuesday night at Wisconsin (an 80-60 loss) and then had to be at the Nutter Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff Thursday.

Sargent said he admired opposing coach Bart Lundy for taking the Wisconsin game, even if the scheduling was far from ideal.

“We are pleased to get this win. Coach Lundy’s program, if they’re not THE toughest, they’re one of the toughest teams in our league. They’ve had a ton of injuries, and it’s like they’re not afraid to die. They’re really fearless and ‘at you,’” he said.

“I really respect them, and we’re trying to become more like that.”

Center Michael Imariagbe had 17 points, going 9 of 10 from the foul line, for his fourth straight productive game.

The Raiders went 21 of 25 on free throws.

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

He said of Cooper: “He’s a very big piece of our offense, but we all believe in each other. He supported us and gave us good energy on the bench.

“We know we’re a good team when we want to be, when we’re locked in. It doesn’t matter who’s in or who’s out. We’re going to play as hard as we can.”

TJ Burch had nine of his 15 points in the final four minutes for the Raiders (8-7, 3-1), who had a 41-33 rebounding edge against a team that out-boarded PFW by 33.

Kellen Pickett, a 6-9 freshman, had his first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dom Pangonis had 13 points and seven boards.

Callaghan, coming off a 20-point game, chipped in 11.

The Raiders led by 13 at the half and by eight with just under nine minutes to go.

But Amar Augillard’s 3 cut the lead to 69-68 with 2:26 left.

After empty possessions by both teams, Pangonis drove to a three-point play at 1:27 to make it 72-68.

Milwaukee (7-8, 3-1) had a turnover, and Burch’s banker in the lane with 15 seconds left made it 74-68.

“No doubt, the team that was picked to win the league is going to make a run. To handle that and face the moment late and come out on top — those things are critical when you’re trying to build your guys’ confidence,” Sargent said.

Next game

Who: Wright State at IU Indy

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM