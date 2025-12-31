Wright State basketball: Burch’s thefts catalyst for huge defensive improvement

“Coach just told us, ‘Don’t get too comfortable,’” sophomore TJ Burch said. “We’re going to come in tomorrow (for practice), and he said, ‘Don’t be slouching around. Don’t act like we won the championship. We’re back at it. We’re staying grounded.’”

That’s not a problem for Burch, the pugnacious point guard who has done more to revamp the Raiders’ defense than perhaps any other player.

His ability to apply 94-foot pressure makes opponents work to get the ball across halfcourt — and causes some red-faced humiliation when he strips it away before they even get there.

He’s averaging 3.22 steals per game, which not only leads the Horizon League, but is in the top-five nationally.

He had six steals, including two in the first 63 seconds, against Oakland. He came within two of Mark Woods’ single-game school record of eight against Wilmington on Dec. 5 1992.

“I’m a pest out on the court, as you can see. I like to talk. That’s just how I am. I’ve always been like that. I don’t think that’s going to change. That’s just my mentality,” said Burch, who also had a career-high 17 points.

“And let me say this: Guarding Coop and Solo every single day in practice is probably one of the hardest things you can do — especially how fast and crafty they are,” he added of Michael Cooper and Solomon Callaghan. “They put me in the best frame I can be in. Guarding them makes everything easier.”

Sargent said he can’t recall a player like Burch during his 10 years with the program — and there may not have been anyone like him since Woods, who also set the single-season steals mark with 109 in 1992-93.

Burch has 42 in 13 games (he missed one because of disciplinary reasons). And he’ll be flirting with that record if he keeps up his current pace.

“He’s very fearless. He’s a joy to coach, to come alongside and compete with,” Sargent said.

The 6-1, 165-pound Dallas native played one year at Ball State before transferring. He appeared in just 21 games and had only eight steals.

But Sargent saw massive potential.

“I’ve loved just kind of uncorking his confidence and really helping him learn where he can be elite — because he’s a true competitor. He’s a true fighter,” he said.

“He’s still learning. I don’t think he’s even scratched the surface.”

His ball-hawking ways are contagious, encouraging teammates to ramp up the pressure.

The Raiders (7-7 overall and 2-1 in the league) were 330th out of 365 teams in defensive efficiency last season, giving up 1.102 points per possession.

They’ve soared up the ratings this year. Going into Thursday’s game with preseason league favorite Milwaukee (7-6, 3-0), they’re 143rd at 1.023.

“I feel like this season we’ve had a lot of ups and downs. Coach says, ‘We’ve got a lot of blood on our record’ as far as losses,” Burch said.

“But it’s brought us closer together, and we’re growing as a team and just being tough.”

Next game

Who: Milwaukee at Wright State

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410, 101.5