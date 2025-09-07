‘Won the Battle’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati Bengals victory in Cleveland

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sports
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since 2021 — but it wasn’t easy.

The Bengals defense did just enough in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 17-16 victory on Sunday in Round 1 of the ‘Battle of Ohio’ at Huntington Bank Field.

ExplorePHOTOS: Bengals win against Browns in 'Battle of Ohio'

Cleveland provided a little help down the stretch, missing an extra point on its touchdown drive to open the second half, as well as a 36-yard field goal with less than three minutes left. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco also threw two interceptions in the second half.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the victory on X (formerly Twitter):

In Other News
1
Bengals defense does just enough in 17-16 season-opening ‘Battle of...
2
Great Eight at 50: Big Red Machine ‘extras’ earned their World Series...
3
McCoy: Reds beat Mets 6-3, gain ground in NL Wild Card race
4
College football: Miami falls to 0-2 with loss to Rutgers
5
Bengals-Browns: Three things to know heading into Sunday’s ‘Battle of...

About the Author

Staff Report