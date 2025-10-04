Wittenberg’s offense struggles for second straight week in loss at Wooster

1 hour ago
The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their second straight North Coast Athletic Conference loss, falling 14-12 at Wooster on Saturday.

Wittenberg (2-3, 1-2) outscored Wooster (3-2, 2-1) 9-0 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to escape a 14-3 hole.

Sumner Shroyer kicked two field goals for Wittenberg. Quarterback Steven Lauterbach ran three yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wooster clinched the victory with a 14-play drive in the fourth quarter. It ran the last seven minutes, 10 seconds off the clock.

Lauterbach completed 5 of 17 passes for 44 yards in his first start. Wittenberg lost starting quarterback JJ Miller to an injury in a 28-0 loss at home to DePauw in its previous game.

Wittenberg returns to action against NCAC newcomer John Carroll (4-1, 3-0) at noon on Oct. 11 at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. John Carroll beat Wabash 31-28 on Saturday.

