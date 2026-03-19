Wittenberg sprinter, coach win Great Lakes Region awards

Springfield High School graduate Cameron Elliott, a senior at Wittenberg, was named the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday, and Wittenberg’s Paris Hilliard was named Great Lakes Region Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year.

Elliott also earned an All-America award last weekend by finishing third in the 400-meter dash in 47.52 seconds at the NCAA indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala.