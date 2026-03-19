Wittenberg sprinter, coach win Great Lakes Region awards

Wttenberg's Cam Elliott competes in the NCAC indoor track championships on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at The Steemer in Springfield. Photo by Pam Klopfer

Wttenberg's Cam Elliott competes in the NCAC indoor track championships on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at The Steemer in Springfield. Photo by Pam Klopfer
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Springfield High School graduate Cameron Elliott, a senior at Wittenberg, was named the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday, and Wittenberg’s Paris Hilliard was named Great Lakes Region Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year.

Elliott also earned an All-America award last weekend by finishing third in the 400-meter dash in 47.52 seconds at the NCAA indoor championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Elliott’s finish at the national meet was the best by a Wittenberg track athlete since Skip Ivery won the 55-meter hurdles in 2003.

Wittenberg sophomore Kory Davis, a Brookville graduate, also earned All-America status with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter dash in 8.18 seconds.

Top-eight finishers are named first-team All-Americans.

Wittenberg sophomore Jack Kittle made the All-America second team with a 12th-place finish in the 400 (48.24).

Earlier this season, Wittenberg won its third straight NCAC indoor championship.

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