Wittenberg routs Ohio Wesleyan on the road in NCAC opener

Wittenberg (2-1) beat Ohio Wesleyan for the third straight season. The Tigers have won 14 of the last 15 games in the series with the only loss coming in 2022 in Springfield.

This was the most lopsided game in the series since a 55-17 victory by Wittenberg in 2013.

Ohio Wesleyan (1-2, 0-1) suffered its worst NCAC defeat since a 53-14 loss to DePauw last season.

Wittenberg quarterback JJ Miller completed 17 of 25 passes for 296 yards with one touchdown. He ran for 78 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Jaheim Hudson, Josiah Payne and T.J. Meeks ran for scores.

Adam Polacko caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Counts threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brody Graham for Wittenberg’s final score.

Trenton Carter led the Wittenberg defense with 10 tackles, including four for a loss.

Wittenberg returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against DePauw at Edwards-Maurer Field. It will be homecoming weekend.

DePauw (3-0, 1-0) beat Kenyon 35-14 in Greencastle, Ind., in its NCAC opener.

DePauw has won 21 straight NCAC games, finishing 8-0 the last two seasons, since a 30-7 loss at home to Wittenberg in 2022.