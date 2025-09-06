Wittenberg routed by old OAC rival Baldwin Wallace in opener

Baldwin Wallace scored touchdowns on its first two drives, while Wittenberg went 3-and-out.

In the second quarter, Baldwin Wallace added a 30-yard field goal and then an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jaedan Roman to JD Crouse with 40 seconds left in the first half.

Wittenberg got on the board in the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass from JJ Miller to Pierce Ayers. Miller threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Henry Jones in the fourth quarter for Wittenberg’s other score.

Miller completed 17 of 29 passes for 147 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Charlie Bubonics completed 17 of 25 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Baldwin Wallace.

Baldwin Wallace had a 14-minute advantage in time of possession.

Wittenberg stays at home for its next game. It plays Washington and Lee, which lost 42-21 to No. 7 Salisbury in its opener, at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.