Wittenberg hires 2008 graduate as head football coach

Coad, a 2008 Wittenberg graduate and former offensive lineman, replaces Jim Collins, who was fired with three games left in the regular season. Collins was 20-17 in four seasons.

“My career has been profoundly shaped by my time as a student-athlete and young coach here,” Coad said in a press release. “I credit a great amount of my coaching identity and professional success to my time in the Wittenberg Football program.

“I can’t contain my excitement about this position. I’m grateful to President Brady and Vice President (Brian) Agler for entrusting me to lead this team forward and continue to uphold the great football tradition here at Wittenberg.”

Coad spent the last two seasons as an associate head coach and offensive coordinator on Kelly Cummings’ staff at Ohio Dominican University, a Division II program in Columbus. Cummings was the defensive coordinator at Wittenberg from 2000-05.

Earlier in his career, Coad had two stints (2014-18 and 2022-23) at Marian University, a NAIA program in Indianapolis.

Coad also worked as an offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Butler (2019-21) and as a graduate assistant at Syracuse (2012-13).

Coad started his coaching career at his alma mater after graduation in 2008, working with the offensive line alongside head coach Joe Fincham.

In 2009, Coad moved to the defensive side, working with linemen who would help lead Wittenberg to a No. 1 ranking in the nation in total defense and scoring defense. He also worked as a strength and conditioning and special teams coach in his years at Wittenberg (2008-12).

As a player, Coad was a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line for Wittenberg. He was a reserve for three seasons and earned a starting job as a senior in 2007.

Coad, a graduate of Moeller High School in Cincinnati, was part of Wittenberg’s 2004 recruiting class, along with North High School graduate Dan Smith, now an assistant coach at Marian, and Jon Daniels, the head coach at Kenton Ridge.

Coad takes over a program that finished 4-6 in 2025. It was the first losing season for the program since 1989.

