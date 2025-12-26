Wittenberg grad named new head coach of Ohio Bobcats

Hauser takes over for Brian Smith, who was fired Dec. 9 after allegations of “serious professional misconduct.” Smith led the program for one season following the departure of Tim Albin for Charlotte. Albin coached Ohio for four seasons and led the program to its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1968 in 2024.

Hauser, a 1999 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, spent four seasons (1999-2002) at Wittenberg after redshirting his freshman season at Ball State in 1998. Hauser made the All-North Coast Athletic Conference first team as a safety in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Hauser talked to the News-Sun in October about the impact his college head coach, Joe Fincham, an Ohio graduate, had on him 20-plus years ago and continues to have on him.

“He’s one of the few people that I call to bounce things off of,” Hauser said. “It’s kind of cool when you go from the player-coach relationship, to then talking to him as a father figure and then just as a normal person. It was kind of weird at first because I was kind of scared of him for a few years, but now he’s just a good friend that I look to for advice on everything from whether it’s being a coach or being a dad or anything.”

Hauser started his coaching career at Wittenberg after his playing career ended but quickly moved to Northern Illinois as a graduate assistant in 2003. He spent six seasons there.

Hauser then coached at Wayne State (2008-12) and The Citadel (2012-13) before spending eight seasons with the Miami RedHawks (2014-22).

Hauser is in his fourth season at Ohio. Along with defensive coordinator, he also had the title of associate head coach in 2025 before taking over as interim head coach.

“We are thrilled to announce John Hauser as our next head football coach,” Larscheid said in a press release. “John is committed to developing our team while continuing to build on the strong foundation. The success is evident since he arrived on campus in 2022. Over the past four seasons, Ohio football has won 40 games, and John is a key piece in all that goes into our winning program. Additionally, he’s a proven leader, and his focus will be on the student-athlete experience, both on and off the field. We look forward to John and his family making an immediate impact for Ohio University and Bobcat football.”

𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗚𝗨𝗬 📈



John Hauser Named Ohio Football Head Coach #OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/RI5Os2TvNK — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) December 26, 2025