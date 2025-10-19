Wittenberg blows 24-0 lead in loss to Denison

Tigers have lost four games in a row for first time in 72 years
Wittenberg's Jim Colllins prepares to lead the team onto the field before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Wittenberg's Jim Colllins prepares to lead the team onto the field before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Denison beat Wittenberg 43-40 on a 10-yard pass from Tyler Green to Grayson Kerscher with 50 seconds to play Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

After the go-ahead touchdown by Denison, Wittenberg moved the ball to the Denison 21-yard line, where Sumner Shroyer missed a 38-yard field goal as time expired. The kick hit the left upright.

Wittenberg (2-5, 1-4) suffered its fourth straight loss. It’s the longest losing streak for the program since a four-game losing streak to start the 1953 season, and it’s the first time it has lost four straight North Coast Athletic Conference games.

Wittenberg needs to win its last three games against Oberlin (0-6, 0-4), Wabash (6-1, 4-1) and Kenyon (1-5, 1-3) to avoid its first losing season since 1989.

Against Dension, Wittenberg built a 24-0 lead and led 27-7 at halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, Wittenberg led 33-21 after a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback JJ Miller.

Denison scored touchdowns on its next two drives and took a 36-33 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Green to Jack Williams with 4:33 to play.

Wittenberg regained the lead with 2:43 to play on a 57-yard pass from Miller to Brody Graham.

Miller completed 33 of 46 passes for 391 yards. Graham had eight catches for 125 yards.

Sophomore Pierce Ayers set a school-record 17 receptions for 147 yards. He broke the record of 16 set by Corey Stump against Hiram in 2015.

Denison (4-2, 3-1), which lost 22 straight games to Wittenberg from 1990-2015, beat Wittenberg for the fifth time in the last six matchups.

In Other News
1
High School Football: Tippecanoe beats Troy 21-0, secures share of MVL...
2
High School Football Week 9 Roundup: Hamilton stuns Middletown to claim...
3
High School Football: Northeastern plays ‘best football’ in key OHC...
4
High School Football: Fairmont hands Springfield first GWOC loss
5
High School Football Week 9 Scores: ‘Creek stuns Wayne; Franklin...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.