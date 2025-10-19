Wittenberg blows 24-0 lead in loss to Denison

Wittenberg (2-5, 1-4) suffered its fourth straight loss. It’s the longest losing streak for the program since a four-game losing streak to start the 1953 season, and it’s the first time it has lost four straight North Coast Athletic Conference games.

Wittenberg needs to win its last three games against Oberlin (0-6, 0-4), Wabash (6-1, 4-1) and Kenyon (1-5, 1-3) to avoid its first losing season since 1989.

Against Dension, Wittenberg built a 24-0 lead and led 27-7 at halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, Wittenberg led 33-21 after a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback JJ Miller.

Denison scored touchdowns on its next two drives and took a 36-33 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Green to Jack Williams with 4:33 to play.

Wittenberg regained the lead with 2:43 to play on a 57-yard pass from Miller to Brody Graham.

Miller completed 33 of 46 passes for 391 yards. Graham had eight catches for 125 yards.

Sophomore Pierce Ayers set a school-record 17 receptions for 147 yards. He broke the record of 16 set by Corey Stump against Hiram in 2015.

Denison (4-2, 3-1), which lost 22 straight games to Wittenberg from 1990-2015, beat Wittenberg for the fifth time in the last six matchups.