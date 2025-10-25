Wittenberg blanks Oberlin two days after firing of head coach

JJ Miller completed 8 of 17 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns.

Omar Holloway and Pierce Ayers ran for scores. Ayers also caught a touchdown pass.

Brody Graham caught three passes for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Jah’Marione McCallister returned a fumble four yards for a score.

Wittenberg has won 26 straight games in the series against Oberlin (0-7, -5), which last beat the Tigers in 1954. Last year, Wittenberg beat Oberlin 77-0 for their most lopsided victory since 2002.

Oberlin has won a total of four games in the last six seasons.

Wittenberg plays at Wabash (6-1, 4-1), which was off Saturday, at 1 p.m. next Saturday.