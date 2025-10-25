Wittenberg blanks Oberlin two days after firing of head coach

Tigers have won 26 straight games in series
Wittenberg players stand for the national anthem before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Wittenberg players stand for the national anthem before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Wittenberg won 52-0 at winless Oberlin on Saturday in its first game under interim coach Joe Nemith.

Playing two days after the firing of head coach Jim Collins, Wittenberg (3-5, 2-4) ended a four-game losing streak, its longest since 1953.

JJ Miller completed 8 of 17 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns.

Omar Holloway and Pierce Ayers ran for scores. Ayers also caught a touchdown pass.

Brody Graham caught three passes for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Jah’Marione McCallister returned a fumble four yards for a score.

Wittenberg has won 26 straight games in the series against Oberlin (0-7, -5), which last beat the Tigers in 1954. Last year, Wittenberg beat Oberlin 77-0 for their most lopsided victory since 2002.

Oberlin has won a total of four games in the last six seasons.

Wittenberg plays at Wabash (6-1, 4-1), which was off Saturday, at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

In Other News
1
High school football: Middletown, Tri-Village, Marion Local will likely...
2
High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, Lakota East...
3
High School Football: GWOC champion Springfield dominant in win over...
4
Ironton removed from Division V football playoffs due to recruiting...
5
Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s ‘trap game’ against the...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.