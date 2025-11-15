Wittenberg blanks Kenyon in season finale

Wittenberg closed the 2025 season with a 35-0 victory against Kenyon on Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

Wittenberg (4-6, 3-5) finished sixth in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It was 2-1 after head coach Jim Collins was fired. The losing season is the program’s first since 1989.

JJ Miller threw one touchdown pass and ran for another. Will Dix Jr. returned an interception for a score. T.J. Meeks and Gerald Banks had touchdown runs.

Miller completed 18 of 28 passes for 199 yards.

Meeks gained 58 yards on 14 carries.

BJ Williams led the receivers with 82 yards on six catches.

Wittenberg had a 358-72 advantage in total offense.

Wittenberg improved to 26-0 against Kenyon (1-9, 1-7) in North Coast Athletic Conference play. It has won the last 25 games in the series by at least 16 points.

