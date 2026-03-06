Wittenberg basketball: Tigers double win total in Hertz’s second season

Wittenberg finished 18-9, doubling its win total after posting a 9-16 record in Hertz’s first season. It also doubled its win total in the NCAC, improving from 5-11 to 10-6.

“About half the team were returners from the year before, and half were new guys,” Hertz said. “For them to come together and put together the year we did, I was really, really proud. It was a group that really liked each other. It was a great locker room. I love where our culture is at. They played well together on the court. They like each other off the court.“

Wittenberg loses three seniors from the 2025-26 roster: All-NCAC first-team selection Eddie Brown, a forward who started all 27 games and ranked third on the team with 10.9 points per game; forward Dawson Scott, who also started every game and averaged 5.7 points and 6.4 rebounds; and guard Cal Bavineau, who started 22 games and averaged 3.5 points.

“I think the hardest thing always is knowing that this team will never be together again,” Hertz said. “That’s hard for players. It’s hard for coaches. Right around this time, we’re starting to reflect a little bit on how much we’re going to miss the three seniors. They were unbelievable ambassadors for our university and great players. Their incredible leadership was more than you can ask for as a coach. That’s something we’re going to have to look at replacing.”

Wittenberg contended for the NCAC regular-season championship until losing two of its last three games. A 58-57 loss at home on Senior Day to Oberlin (6-10, 13-13), which also beat Wittenberg 54-45 in January, preceded a 64-63 victory at Wabash (15-11, 9-7). Wittenberg then lost 80-68 at John Carroll (22-6, 11-5) in the final game of the regular season.

Wittenberg earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAC tournament and a quarterfinal game at home. It beat No. 5 seed Wabash for the third time, 77-53, but lost to the top seed, Denison (18-9, 12-4).

Denison then lost 84-66 at home to No. 3 seed John Carroll in the championship game Saturday. John Carroll won the tournament in its first season in the league.

For Hertz, the offseason has begun. His team could return its top two scorers: junior forward Tyler Galluch, a NCAC second-team selection who averaged 12.8 points per game; and freshman guard Noah Frayer, who averaged 12.5.

Sophomore forward Sam Miller (7.4 points per game), freshman guard Jace Wardlow (5.4) and sophomore guards Kyle Kenney (5.0) and Spence Davidson (3.6) are other key rotation pieces who could return.

Wittenberg is on spring break this week. Hertz said he’ll get together with the team when the players return to campus and also meet with players individually.

“We’ll see where everybody’s at,” Hertz said, “and then we’ll start our offseason program with lifting and conditioning and skill development and open gyms.”