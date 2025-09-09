Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

Kendall Bosse, Ross girls volleyball: The senior became the school’s all-time kills leader and passed the 1,000 career kills mark against Edgewood on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Jordan Brown, Meadowdale football: The senior quarterback threw for 207 yards and three TDs and rushed for 80 yards and a score as the Lions beat Troy Christian 48-0.

Sean Heberling, Fenwick football: The senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes and had a game-sealing interception in the Falcons 24-17 win over Franklin.

Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic football: The senior quarterback threw for 422 yards and five TDs as the Cavaliers beat Fort Loramie 43-24.

Atuganile Mwamukonda, Alter girls soccer: The junior scored four goals in a win against Legacy Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 2 and then scored all three goals to lead Alter to a 3-2 win over Waynesville on Thursday.

Jacoby Newman, Northeastern football: The senior wide receiver scored three TDs — one on the ground, one through the air and another on a punt return — as the Jets beat Greeneview 32-0.

Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe football: The junior quarterback threw for 275 yards and five TDs and rushed for another score as the Red Devils beat Fairborn 55-7.

Mya VanderWoude, Fairmont girls volleyball: The junior set a Fairmont record with 14 blocks as the Firebirds snapped Centerville’s 57-match winning streak in the GWOC on Tuesday.

Ava Walker, Beavercreek girls soccer: The sophomore scored 5 goals leading her soccer team to two victories. She scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Northmont on Tuesday and scored a career-best three goals in 4-2 win over Hilliard Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Gage Walling, Beavercreek boys soccer: The senior netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Chaminade Julienne on Saturday, Sept. 6. Walling also scored twice in a win against Northmont on Tuesday.