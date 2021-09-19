Where Reds stand in playoff race with 13 games left

The Reds (77-72) trail the St. Louis Cardinals (78-69), who beat the Padres 3-2 for their seventh straight victory, by two games with two weeks left in the season. The Philadelphia Phillies and Padres (both 76-72) trail the Cardinals by 2½ games.

The Reds have 13 games remaining. The Cardinals have 15 games left. The Phillies and Padres each have 14 games to go.