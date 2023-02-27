What to know about the NFL Scouting Combine

They are set to continue meeting with teams Tuesday and receive a general medical exam before meeting with the media Wednesday and doing on-field workouts Thursday night.

Harrison was a highly-regarded recruit who ended up being a solid-if-not-spectacular college player, so teams will likely be anxious to get a closer look at him to see how he fits in an NFL scheme.

After transferring from Miami University, Pace had an incredible season at Cincinnati last fall. The unanimous All-American followed that up with Defensive Most Valuable Player honors at the Senior Bowl, but the potential for scouts to be concerned he is undersized (5-10, 231) for the NFL might make an impressive workout important for him in Indianapolis.

2. Bengals leaders are scheduled to speak Tuesday.

Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin is set to take questions from reporters at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He rarely speaks to the media but will do so for 30 minutes in Indianapolis before giving way to head coach Zac Taylor.

Although the pair is likely to try to avoid giving away any great secrets, it will be a chance for reporters to get an updates for the first time since Taylor spoke the day after the AFC Championship Game loss at Kansas City in January.

3. Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, specialists arrive Tuesday.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the potential first-round picks at quarterback while the receivers group includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State and speedsters Tre Trucker and Tyler Scott of Cincinnati. Two Bearcat tight ends will also be there: Josh Whyle and Springfield High School grad Leonard Taylor.

The QBs, WRs and TEs are scheduled to meet with teams on Tuesday and Wednesday, get medical exams and do broadcast interviews Thursday then meet with the rest of the media Friday before working out on the field Saturday.

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, cornerback Cam Brown and Cincinnati’s Arquon Bush are among the DBs, who will meet with reporters on Thursday and do on-field workouts Friday night.

4. Last but not least: Running backs and offensive linemen.

The big blockers and the men they clear paths for are set to arrive in Indianapolis on Wednesday for orientation and team interviews. They will meet with the media Saturday.

Dunbar grad Tavion Thomas will look to stand out among the running backs after starring at Utah. He turned some heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl despite weighing in at 247 (nine pounds above his listed playing weight, so his weight figures to be of note. Team personnel likely will also inquire about his recovery from a toe injury that cut short his final season with the Utes.

Among offensive linemen, Ohio State will be represented by potential first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr., fellow tackle Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler.

Johnson could prove to be the most athletic lineman at the combine while the 6-8, 375-pound Jones is certain to draw a crowd after flashing at the Senior Bowl before withdrawing with an injury.