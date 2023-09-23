Week 6 Roundup: Southeastern beats Central to improve to 4-2

PRINGFIELD — Southeastern High School junior Hayden Davis rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans beat Catholic Central 41-22 in Ohio Heritage Conference South Division action on Friday night at Hallinean Field in Springfield.

Trojans senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 133 yards and two passing TDs, junior Cole Dent and junior Brennan Workman each had TD catches and senior Jonah Asebrook had 164 yards of total offense and an interception for the Trojans (4-2, 1-0 OHC North), which host defending OHC South champion Greeneview next week in South Charleston.

Irish senior Noah Thrasher had a rushing TD and a passing TD and sophomore Owen Young rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass for Catholic Central (1-5, 0-1).

Shawnee 17, North Union 13: Braves senior running back TJ Meeks rushed for 149 yards as Shawnee (5-1) won its Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division opener.

Braves senior Trint Cordle scored on a 6-yard run, senior Mitchell Humphreys threw a 16-yard TD pass to junior Connar Earles and Humphreys hit a 20-yard field goal to give the Braves a 17-7 lead with about four minutes remaining.

North Union senior Nolan Draper returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown with about a minute to go, but the Wildcats missed the extra point and couldn’t pull any closer.

Kenton Ridge 31, Tecumseh 8: Cougars senior Heath Jones rushed for three TDs as Kenton Ridge won its CBC Kenton Trail Division opener.

Cougars sophomore Caleb Gutierrez threw a TD pass to sophomore Nick Arnold and Cruz Sanders hit a 28-yard field goal for the Cougars (4-2, 1-0), who travel to Urbana next week.

Arrows senior Tim Moore, Jr. scored on a 4-yard run for Tecumseh, which fell to 2-4 and 0-1 in the division. Tecumseh hosts Bellefontaine next week.

Benjamin Logan 19, Northwestern 13: Warriors sophomore Tyler Romine scored on a 16-yard run and senior Jacob Shaffer caught a 1-yard TD pass from sophomore Ried Smith, but the Raiders scored in the third quarter and held on for a CBC Mad River Division victory.

The Warriors (2-4, 0-1) host North Union next week.

Greeneview 48, Greenon 0: Rams junior Alex Horney threw three TD passes to junior Jacob Daugherty, sophomore Cooper Payton rushed for three TDs and junior Caleb Lawson returned an interception for a TD as Greeneview (3-3, 1-0) won its 11th straight OHC South game.

Greenon fell to 0-6 and 0-1 in the OHC South. The Knights travel to Madison Plains next week.

Indian Lake 34, Graham 7: Falcons freshman Daniel Hoke scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7, but the Lakers scored 27 unanswered points to seal the CBC Mad River Division win. Graham (0-6, 0-1) travels to Shawnee next week.

Jonathan Alder 41, Urbana 33: Pioneers junior Grant Horne scored with six minutes remaining to beat the Hillclimbers in a CBC Kenton Trail Division game.

Urbana senior quarterback Will Donahoe threw for four TD passes and rushed for another score, sophomore Colton Teepe caught two TD passes and senior Aidan Bradshaw caught a TD pass for the Hillclimbers (5-1, 0-1).

West Jefferson 33, Mechanicsburg 7: Indians senior quarterback Jayden Roland rushed for 124 yards and a TD as Mechanicsburg fell to 3-3 and 0-1 in the OHC North. The Indians host Fairbanks next week.

Triad 31, Fairbanks 8: Cardinals senior Hunter Thompson, junior Awesom Mitchell and junior Cayden Everhart each rushed for TDs as Triad won their first game of the season.

The Cardinals (1-5) travel to Northeastern next week.

Cedarville 62, Madison Plains 17: The Indians led 28-0 at the half and never looked back, improving to 5-1 and 1-0 in the OHC South.