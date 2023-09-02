Week 3 Roundup: Northeastern tops Catholic Central

Sophomore Jackson Jones rushed for two touchdowns to lead Northeastern to a 41-8 win over Catholic Central.

Sophomore Diezel Taylor threw two TD passes to senior Cody Lookabaugh and senior Johnny Guevara and junior Garrett Chadwell each ran for scores as Northeastern improved to 2-1 overall. The Jets travel to Greenon next week.

Catholic Central freshman Connor Cordell threw a 4-yard TD pass to senior Noah Thrasher for the lone Irish score. Catholic Central (1-2) hosts Fairbanks (0-3) next week.

Southeastern 42, Triad 19: Trojans junior Hayden Davis rushed for 157 yards and three TDs as Southeastern improved to 3-0 for the second straight season.

Trojans senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 186 yards, including an 80-yard TD pass to Dallas Coffey. Southeastern senior Jonah Asebrook rushed for two TDs, while McKee, Asebrook and junior Brennan Workman all intercepted passes in the victory.

The Trojans travel to unbeaten West Liberty-Salem next week.

Kenton Ridge 31, Mifflin 0: Cougars sophomore Julian Daniels threw for three TD passes as Kenton Ridge improved to 2-1 for the third straight season.

KR freshman Brody Runkle, sophomore Jamison King and freshman Brennan Shaffer each caught TD passes for the Cougars, while junior Brody Sarven recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD.

Cougars freshman Max Brandeberry hit a 29-yard field goal for Kenton Ridge, which travels to Northwestern next week.

Miami East 17, Northwestern 15: Warriors sophomore Ried Smith threw for 192 yards and two TDs, but Northwestern was unable to overcome a 10-point third quarter deficit.

Warriors junior Miles Estes caught a 16-yard pass in the first quarter to make it 7-0. The Vikings, however, would score on two interception return TDs in the second quarter to make it 14-7. Vikings junior Caleb Stacy hit a 22-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Northwestern sophomore Tyler Romine caught a 6-yard pass and the Warriors converted the two-point conversion to cut the lead to two points, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 7: Knights sophomore Kai Ricks ran for a 65-yard score as Greenon fell to 0-3.

Mechanicsburg (3-0) travels to unbeaten Cedarville (3-0) next week.

Brookville 48, Graham 6: Falcons freshman Gage Stull threw a 32-yard TD pass to senior Gus Ward for Graham’s lone score.

The Falcons (0-3) travel to rival Urbana next week.

Urbana 42, Bethel 17: Hillclimbers senior Will Donahoe threw for three TDs and ran for two more as Urbana overcame a 10-0 first half deficit to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

West Liberty-Salem 41, Greeneview 19: Tigers senior Gabe McGill rushed for 123 yards and three TDs and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score as WLS improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6: The Indians improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.