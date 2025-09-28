Wayne to induct 16 into Athletic Hall of Fame

Shelley Fickert (class of 1984): She was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and track. She was a state runner-up in the discus in 1984. She later played volleyball at Wright State.

Michael Freeman (2002): He was a national champion in the 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles and a state qualifier in the 4x400 relay. He later played college football at Wittenberg.

Cory Holman (2007): He won a national championship in the 4x55 shuttle hurdles and was state runner-up in the 4x100 relay. He won national championships in track at Rend Lake College in the heptathlon and held the school record at the University Georgia in the indoor heptathlon.

Tyree Kinnel (2015): He helped lead the Warriors to the state title game in football and was all-state in track. He was a four-year letterwinner in football at Michigan.

Robert Landers (2015): He totaled 153 tackles in his career and was also a state champion in the shot put. He played football at Ohio State.

Jordan Latimer (2014): He was a state champion in the long jump and high jump and school record holder in both events. He was an All-American at Akron.

Javon Marshall (2009): He played safety for the Warriors and was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt. He also helped lead the 4x100 relay team to a sixth-place finish at the state meet.

Shelley Schwartzkopf (1989): She played softball and basketball and was a two-time MVP. She played at Dayton.

Sean Pugh (2002): He was an All-Ohio performer in football and track. He played football at Western Kentucky.

Myron Smith (1965): He averaged a school-record 8.9 yards per carry as a running back and also played basketball and ran track. He played college football at Colorado State.

Scott Shrewsbury (2005): He ranks fourth in school history in goals with 56.

Kevin Swords (1985): He was a three-sport star that excelled in soccer and set a school record with eight goals in a game.

Darien Thornton (2012): He was a three-time All-Ohio performer in track and competed at Grand Valley State.

D’Mitrik Trice (2015): He led the Warriors to the state football championship game and also helped the basketball team to a state championship. He played basketball at Wisconsin.

Travis Trice: He coached the basketball team for 10 years, compiling a 197-49 record and winning a state championship in 2015. He also coached the girls team from 2016-20.

Greg Smart: He was a sports writer for the Huber Heights Courier newspaper and covered the sports programs for many years.