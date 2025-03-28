Wayne grad who played in First Four enters transfer portal

In the First Four, No. 16 seed Saint Francis lost 70-68 to No. 16 Alabama State on a last-second shot at UD Arena on March 18. Cranford had 18 points and seven rebounds in the game.

On Tuesday, Saint Francis announced it would move from Division I to Division III starting in the 2026-27 academic year. A day after that announcement, coach Rob Krimmel announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

Cranford is one of 14 players from Saint Francis in the portal.

Cranford won the NEC Rookie of the Year award. He led conference rookies in scoring and assists (59). He ranked second in field-goal percentage (45.2) and steals (31), third in 3-point percentage (37.4) and third in 3-pointers made (1.54).