Wayne grad cut by Fever one day after preseason debut

The move came one day after Hall scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 16 minutes in an exhibition game against Brazil’s national team in Iowa City, Iowa.

The game, held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, marked a homecoming for Fever star and former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark.

Hall did not play Saturday in an exhibition game against the Washington Mystics.

WNBA rosters can have 11 or 12 players. The Fever had 15 players before cutting Hall and Jillian Alleyne. The team opens the season May 17.

Hall spent the last four seasons at South Carolina, where she was a part of four Final Four teams and won two national championships.

Hall, who committed to South Carolina in May 2020 when she was a junior at Wayne, appeared in 147 games in her career. That’s the highest total for any four-year player in school history. She finished her career with 856 points.