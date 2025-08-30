Wayne can’t hang on to early lead in loss at Pickerington Central

Wayne fell to 1-1 after a season-opening 31-24 victory against Fairfield in Huber Heights.

Pickerington Central, which beat Gahanna Lincoln 45-14 in Week 1, improved to 2-0.

This was the fourth straight year Wayne and Pickerington Central have played. Wayne won the first matchup 10-9 in Week 3 in 2022 and lost 25-20 in 2023.

In the 2024 game, Wayne lost 45-40 at home. The Warriors fell behind 31-6 and then 38-13 in the second half before rallying. They scored 27 points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t recover an onside kick that would have given them a chance to drive for the winning touchdown in the final minute.

On Friday, after an 8-yard touchdown run by Averette-Brown, Pickerington Central tied the game at 7-7 on a 3-yard pass from Rocco Williams to Nick Bousquet.

In the second quarter, Williams threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Arreyon Washington to give Pickerington Central a 14-7 lead.

Thompson answered with a 17-yard touchdown run, and Wayne added a two-point conversion run to take a 15-14 lead with 7:41 left in the first half.

The rest of the first half and most of the third quarter belonged to Pickerington Central.

William threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Nelson. Jordan Sanders III ran 11 yards for a score with 1:04 left in the first half.

With 8:29 left in the third, Edmund McAllister III ran five yards for a touchdown, extending the Pickerington Central lead to 35-15.

Thompson scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter to end Pickerington Central’s’ 21-0 run. Quarterback Kye Graham added a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.