WATCH: Shawnee and Indian Lake play knockout as roof leak delays game

The Indian Lake at Shawnee boys basketball game was postponed on Thursday, Feb. 12 due to water leaking from the Shawnee gymnasium roof.
During the delay, the teams competed in a game of knockout that eventually turned into a mini dunk contest.
The game was later postponed and is expected to be rescheduled.
Indian Lake (17-4) already clinched their fourth straight Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division championship with a 9-0 conference mark. After a 3-10 start, Shawnee has won four of its last five games and sit in second place in the division with a 6-3 record.
