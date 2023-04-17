Votto optimistic about progress as rehab stint with Louisville ends

Joey Votto’s rehabilitation will continue in Cincinnati after 10 appearances with the Triple-A Louisville Bats, the Cincinnati Reds announced Sunday.
Votto hit .184 (7 for 38) in the minor leagues as he worked his way back from offseason surgeries to repair a torn left biceps and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He was limited to 20 days on the rehab assignment by Major League Baseball rules and must wait five days before starting another one. He could have kept playing for Louisville until April 20.
Instead Votto will now work in Cincinnati, though he won’t be playing for the Reds. He told reporters Sunday he didn’t know what the next step would be.
“No plans other than continuing to make sure I’m moving toward joining the team,” Votto said.
Votto’s streak of 14 straight Opening Day starts ended when he began the season with Louisville. He said in late March he hoped to rejoin the Reds soon. Although he’s feeling great and healthy now, he said his swing is not there yet.
“There’s some strength and range of motion stuff, but this is totally normal,” Votto said. “I feel so much better. I think I’m doing great. Relative to the beginning of spring, a month ago, three months ago, I think I’m doing excellent. It was ambitious to attempt to make Opening Day. I didn’t perform well in in in Louisville. I was missing middle pitches. That was entirely because of my arm.”
The Reds (6-9) split a four-game weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies, losing the final game 14-3 on Sunday at Great American Ball Park. The Reds start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2), who started the season with 13 straight victories, at 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Without Votto at first base, the Reds have split playing time between Jason Vosler (nine starts), Wil Myers (four starts) and Tyler Stephenson (two starts).
Votto remains optimistic in his progress.
“I’m going to get healthy and then come back and play well,” Votto said. “I’m very confident. I’d be surprised if I didn’t play well. I’d be surprised if I didn’t get to full health and play well. I know it’s in me.”
