Votto optimistic about progress as rehab stint with Louisville ends

“There’s some strength and range of motion stuff, but this is totally normal,” Votto said. “I feel so much better. I think I’m doing great. Relative to the beginning of spring, a month ago, three months ago, I think I’m doing excellent. It was ambitious to attempt to make Opening Day. I didn’t perform well in in in Louisville. I was missing middle pitches. That was entirely because of my arm.”

The Reds (6-9) split a four-game weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies, losing the final game 14-3 on Sunday at Great American Ball Park. The Reds start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2), who started the season with 13 straight victories, at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Without Votto at first base, the Reds have split playing time between Jason Vosler (nine starts), Wil Myers (four starts) and Tyler Stephenson (two starts).

Votto remains optimistic in his progress.

“I’m going to get healthy and then come back and play well,” Votto said. “I’m very confident. I’d be surprised if I didn’t play well. I’d be surprised if I didn’t get to full health and play well. I know it’s in me.”