Volleyball: Fenwick will host Lakota East in match under the lights at Yeager Field

“It’s about showcasing our kids on a grand stage,” Fenwick coach Tyler Conley said. “The girls are very excited because they are the first and our seniors are over the moon.”

The 2024 Division V state runners-up return a core of tournament-tested players including all-state outside hitter Morgan Meiring, all-district libero Emerson Moser and all-district middle hitter Caroline Hinker. This year’s squad is already off to a strong start as the Falcons won the preseason Centerville Battle in the ‘Ville varsity tournament this summer.

Volley under the Lights will be more than a highlight for the current players as it will also be an opportunity to honor the Falcons legacy of success. Both the 2010 and 2019 state championship teams will be celebrated for their achievements as the returning alumni will be recognized before the varsity match and sit courtside on the field. The rest of the Falcons faithful can cheer on the home team from the portable bleachers.

The freshman match will get underway at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 5:45 p.m. The varsity match will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We should be starting varsity just as the sun is setting and be playing under the lights,” Conley said. “It will be really special – something we want to make an annual event.”