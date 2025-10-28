‘One of the best in Ohio’: Dayton recruit Sidney Sprada leads Brookville back to regional semifinals

The two-time Southwestern Buckeye League Player of the Year has tallied 1,606 career kills, 905 digs and 284 aces for a Blue Devils team that is making its second consecutive regional semifinal appearance Thursday. Brookville will play McNicholas in the Division IV regional semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lakota East High School.

“She is definitely one of the best players in the state of Ohio,” Brookville coach Maddie Bazelak said. “And the girls look to her not just for scoring but as a leader. They believe in her and she believes in them too.”

Teamwork and friendship go hand-in-hand on the Blue Devils squad.

“We have a great bond,” Sprada said. “We’re all best friends off the court too, so we’re doing it for each other.”

Sprada – one of seven seniors on the varsity roster – was instrumental in propelling the 22-3 Blue Devils to back-to-back SWBL and district titles this season. The University of Dayton recruit has posted 390 kills and 210 digs and is on pace to break the school record for aces in a single season with 88 to date.

“I wouldn’t have any of that success without my teammates,” Sprada said.

While the outside hitter has garnered many accolades during her high school career, it’s her team’s success that is Sprada’s biggest priority.

“I want to get further as a team than we ever have,” she said. “We are so hardworking in every aspect of our game, I think we can do it.”

The Blue Devils have the benefit of experience after advancing to the regional semifinals last year, falling to Versailles.

“It feels good having that experience and feeling a little more confident,” Bazelak, the SWBL coach of the year, said. “We’ve been here, and this group of girls just needs to trust in each other.”