Video, photos: Fairmont storms back for Div. I title with help from Hargrave

“I just needed to score,” Hargrave said. “That’s just all I could think of is just score, get to the rim.”

She hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in overtime to give Fairmont a 55-52 lead with two minutes left; the Firebirds led the rest of the way.

“Everybody was loud,” Hargrave said. “That shot, I was just confident. We just got up, and we never gave up.”

Read more about Fairmont’s win in two articles linked below, and watch scenes from the squad’s celebration below, as well as watch the entire news conference from after the game.

Our complete photo gallery from Saturday’s win is at the bottom of this article.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing