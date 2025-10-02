Two Vandalia-Butler baseball standouts commit to Ohio State

Jackson Schilling, a junior catcher at Vandalia-Butler High School, announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes baseball program on Thursday.

“First, I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who has guided me through this entire process!” Schilling wrote on Instagram. “Next, I wanna thank my parents, family, and friends, who have been with me and supported me along the way! Lastly, I want to give a special thanks to Sam Faulkner, Travis Clark, John Sullivan, Bart Hammack, Nick Plaaje, Wes Milburn and any other coaches who have helped me along the way! Without you guys none of this could’ve been possible! GO BUCKS!!”

Schilling’s announcement came a couple weeks after his Butler teammate, Koby Dues, announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Schilling hit .392 with 28 RBIs last season as a sophomore. He was named to the All-Ohio second team in Division III.

Dues hit .383 with 25 RBIs. He made the All-Ohio first team.

Schilling and Dues committed to an Ohio State program that finished 13-37 overall and 5-25 in the Big Ten last season, which was the first season for coach Justin Haire.

