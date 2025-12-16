UC offensive lineman and Wayne grad Evan Tengesdahl named AP All-American

Tengesdahl was one of two Big 12 offensive lineman to be named All-American, joining Utah’s Spencer Fano.

The redshirt sophomore left guard started all 12 games this season. He was a key cog in the UC offensive line that ranked as one of the best in the nation. They rank second in fewest sacks allowed and rank third in fewest tackles for loss allowed.

He’s earned several honors this season, including AP All-Big 12 First Team, Big 12 Coaches All-Big 12 Second Team, Pro Football Focus All-Big 12. As a team, the Bearcats are a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award semifinalist - awarded to the best offensive line in the country - and a three-time Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week.

Evan Tengesdahl was a top-20 prospect in Ohio for the 2023 class, earning All-Ohio honors in 2022.

The Bearcats will play No. 22 Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2 in Memphis, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN.