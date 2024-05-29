Tyson strong in the circle for state-bound Kenton Ridge

“I worked really hard over the offseason and I know I can trust my defense,” Tyson said. “I go in there with a clear mind. If something happens, you just have to go right back at it. You can’t overthink anything.”

The junior is 24-4 with a 2.36 earned run average and 111 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched for the Cougars this season.

In tournament victories over Greenville and Granville, the junior allowed a combined 10 hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts as Kenton Ridge won its first regional championship in 11 years.

Division II second-ranked Kenton Ridge (28-4) will play No. 1 Canfield (25-3) in a state semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at Akron Firestone Stadium. The winner will play either Bryan (21-5) or Circleville Logan Elm (21-8) in the D-II state championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Akron.

The Cougars are playing in the state tournament for the seventh time in program history (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1997). Kenton Ridge finished as state runner-up in its previous four appearances (13, 03, 02, 99).

A year ago, Tyson served as the team’s designated hitter, which allowed teammate Kylie Ropp to focus on pitching. When one of her teammates went down with an injury, Tyson stepped in to play second base for the first time ever against Jonathan Alder.

“She did a great job,” said Cougars coach Sarah Schalnat. “She’s got a great bat, but we just want her to focus on pitching.

Tyson worked hard in the offseason to step into the circle as the team’s No. 1 pitcher. She won 16 of her first 18 starts to open the season and has six shutouts on the season.

“She’s just focused,” Schalnat said. “I feel like she gets stronger as the game goes on and I really love that about her. … It’s funny because we’ll ask her if she’s ready to go and it’s ‘Yep!’ It’s almost instant. She’s expecting the question and she’s ready.”

The junior has used a different arsenal of pitches throughout the season, Cougars catcher Brenna Fyffe said.

“Her fastball has been working really well and she’s picked up some speed at the end of the year,” Fyffe said. “Her changeup has been good, too.”

She’s also used multiple breaking pitches to keep hitters guessing, she said.

“It gets them off balance,” Fyffe said.

Tyson also knows her defense is going to come through. With her team up 6-2 with one out in the last inning against Granville last week, the junior watched as teammate Kyleigh Schnitzler fielded a groundball and tossed it to sophomore shortstop Annie Fincham, who tagged second base and fired it across the infield to freshman first baseman Jayden Davis for a game-ending double play.

“I knew she had it,” Tyson said. “I just knew it was coming.”

The Cougars finished one game short of the state tournament last season, falling to Greenville in a D-II regional final game, which Tyson said motivated them in the offseason. They took off two weeks and started preparing for this spring, she said.

“It fueled us to keep pushing this season,” Fyffe said.

After Davis caught the ball, Tyson and Fyffe embraced before celebrating with their teammates.

“It feels really great,” Tyson said. “We’ve been practicing hard for this moment.”