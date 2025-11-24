President Trump hails Shedeur Sanders following first Cleveland Browns start

Trump’s public support for Sanders is nothing new.

During the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders was projected to get picked early on — a potential first rounder. But when he tumbled to the fifth round, Trump blasted NFL owners on Truth Social for passing on him.

Sanders shines, Stefanski hesitates

After a rough start in his season debut against the Baltimore Ravens — following a concussion sustained by starter Dillon Gabriel — Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and one interception against the Raiders Sunday.

According to cbssports.com, he became the first Cleveland quarterback in more than two decades to win his first career start.

He threw a 52-yard deep shot to rookie Isaiah Bond against an all-out blitz, floated a short swing pass that Dylan Sampson turned into a 66-yard score, and threaded a 39-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy before the ball was knocked loose. Those three completions marked the Browns’ longest pass plays of the season, offering fans a rare bright spot in what has been another difficult year.

Despite the promising start, head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to Sanders as the starter for next week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Gabriel, who opened the season 1-5 before entering concussion protocol, is expected to be medically cleared and could reenter the conversation.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Stefanski said postgame on Sunday according to an article on heavy.com. “Obviously, proud of him and proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn from, but I’m just going to worry about today.”

The Browns host the 49ers Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.