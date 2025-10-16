Trotwood-Madison sophomore defensive lineman commits to Ohio State

Jameer Whyce will play in Big Ten like his brother
Jameer Whyce, a sophomore defensive lineman at Trotwood-Madison High School, announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Whyce made his choice four months after receiving a scholarship offer from Ohio State.

Whyce also had offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Bowling Green, Toledo, Maryland, Illinois and others.

Whyce is the second member of the 2028 class to commit to Ohio State. Elijah Newman-Hall, a running back from Tampa, Fla., committed in June.

Whyce ranks ninth in the nation in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the second-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 1 recruit in Ohio.

Whyce is the younger brother of senior Rams defensive tackle Jamarcus Whyce, who committed to Purdue in July after first picking Louisville.

Trotwood-Madison (6-2) plays at Walsh Jesuit (6-1) on Friday.

Whyce is the latest local player to pick Ohio State in recent years.

• Wayne wide receiver Jamier Averette-Brown, a 2027 recruit, committed to Ohio State last November.

• Wayne grad Joshua Padilla is a junior offensive lineman at Ohio State.

• Springfield grad Aaron Scott Jr. is a sophomore cornerback for Ohio State.

• Alter grad C.J. Hicks is a senior linebacker.

