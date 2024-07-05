Trotwood-Madison lineman commits to SEC school

Atkins picked Kentucky over a final three that also included Minnesota and Virginia Tech. He narrowed his choices to three schools in early June.

Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class includes another area prospect. Northmont defensive end Cedric Works Jr. committed to Kentucky last week.

Kentucky has the 16th-ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports.com. Atkins is the 17th player to commit to UK from the class of 2025.

Other area players to commit to a Division I FBS schools from the class of 2025 include: Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State); Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert; Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State); Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State); Wayne receiver Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati); Wayne receiver Teaunn Hunter (Kent State); and Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

Also on Thursday, Isiah Stoudemire, an offensive lineman from Stebbins, committed to Western Kentucky University.