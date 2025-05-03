Track and Field: Wayne boys, Lakota East girls win Wayne Invitational titles

The Wayne relay team of sophomore Keng Martin, juniors Key’Shawn Garrett and Semarion Sroufe and sophomore Jamier Averette-Brown won both the 400 meter relay in a time of 41.25 seconds and the 800 relay in a time 1 minute, 25.46 seconds.

Garrett also took first in the long jump, setting a meet record with a leap of 23 feet, 2.5 inches.

Butler senior Jordan Gross won the 100 meter dash in a time of 10.35 seconds, narrowly defeating Brookville senior Coy Hyre (10.39) and Averette-Brown (10.42). Gross also won the 200 meters in a meet record time of 21.01 seconds.

The Aviators 1,600 relay team of senior Tayven Crump, junior Levi Campbell, junior Brayden Thaxton and Gross took first in a meet record time of 3:14.66. The 3,200 relay team of Crump, senior Kory Snyder, junior Luke Campbell and Thaxton also set a meet record time in 7:53.47.

Beavercreek senior Kaden Ellerbe won the 400 in 47.36. Centerville senior Daniel Emmert won the 800 (1:52.53)

Fairmont senior Logan Wilkins won the 100 hurdles (13.90) in a close race with Wayne’s Martin (13.92), who also placed second in the 300 hurdles in 37.01.

The Firebirds 440 shuttle hurdle relay team of freshman Ronald Johnson, senior Broderick Brittle, freshman Amar Maiden and Wilkins placed first in 1:04.57.

Tippecanoe junior Trey Sellers won the High Jump (6-6). Northwestern sophomore Crew Estep won the shot put (54-10.5) and Miami East senior Levi Glassmeyer won the discus (166-4).

Girls

The Thunderhawks girls squad won the event with 72 points, beating second-place Centerville by nine points.

The Thunderhawks team of junior Ava Dickenson, senior Lauren Matlack, junior Elise Brown and junior Molly Deardorff won the distance medley relay in 12:24.09. The Lakota East 800 relay team took first place in 1:42.06 and took second in the 1,600 relay in 3:59.01.

Centerville’s 1,600 relay team of senior Lauren Jessup-Aiken, sophomore Alyssa Grim, junior Anna Robillard and junior Sariah Turner won the event in 3:56.22.

Valley View junior Addy Abner won the 800 meters in a meet record time of 2 minutes, 10.69 seconds.

Wayne senior Te’Aira Branham-Patrick won the 100 in 11.82 seconds.

Beavercreek sophomore Faith Brown won both the 100 hurdles (14.66) and the 300 hurdles (43.91).

Northmont junior Jenna Hall won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and Springfield senior Tierra Johnson was second with a 5-2.

Northwestern’s Alaina Freeze won the pole vault with a leap of 12-6 and Warriors teammate Taylor Scott won the discus with a throw of 132-11.

Chaminade-Julienne sophomore Claire Downer won the long jump with a 17-10. Tippecanoe’s Julia Burgbacher won the triple jump (34-10.25).