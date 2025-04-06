Track and Field: Springfield sets goals high in competitive GWOC

“Our foundation is that we build, build, build,” Davis said. “The ultimate goal is to get to state and try to win state as a team or individually. So our kids, we kind of train on the model that we’re building, building, building, building, so we can excel at the right time. And it’s a good tool because our schedule is just so competitive.”

The Wildcats boys and girls track and field teams began their season last Saturday. The girls finished first among 16 teams at the Shawnee Relays, and the Springfield boys took part in the Troy Up and Running Invitational placing 13th out of 16 teams, according to MileSplitOH.

Springfield’s girls team topped Shawnee and Urbana, placing first in several relays including the 400, 800 and 800 sprint medley. It was a win in the opening meet of the season for coach Marcus Clark and the Wildcats, who have six seniors.

The Wildcats are a “young” team this year, and he expects strong seasons from individuals such as junior Solyce Davis and sophomores Elise Brown and Kennedi Jones. The squad is “probably my most complete team” in terms of scoring points from “most of the events that we will compete in,” Clark said.

“I personally think this might be one of my best teams that I’ve had so far,” Clark said. “This is my fifth year as head coach for the girls, and I’m comparing this team to my 2022 team when I had a lot of great seniors.”

Senior Tierra Johnson placed first in the high jump at 5-2. She also runs lead on the Wildcats 400 and 800 relay teams, and Clark said “she’s just one of those type of athletes that could get it done for the team.”

“Her leadership has definitely been very huge for us, especially with the younger girls, because they look up to her because she’s one of the best in the state of Ohio,” Clark said.

For the boys, Braylon Keyes finished first in the 110-meter hurdles finals clocking in at 14.85.

Davis will look toward Keyes, who qualified for the state championships in the 110-meter hurdles last season, in addition to key performances from juniors Randy Austin and EJ Rice, sophomore Levi Russell and older brother junior Sincere Keyes, who is running track for the first time since eighth grade.

“I’m excited about those two brothers because they’re definitely going to be on a lot of our relays,” Davis said.

ONES TO WATCH

Shanya Coleman, Kenton Ridge: The senior placed third in the 100 (12.29) and sixth in the 200 (25.42) at last year’s D-II state meet. She recently placed third in the 60 meters (7.87) at last month’s OATCCC D3 Indoor State Meet.

Alaina Freeze, Northwestern: The senior placed sixth in the D-II pole vault last season with a leap of 11-4. Last month, she won the event at the OATCCC D3 Indoor State Meet with a 12-0.

Braylon Keyes, Springfield: The sophomore finished 17th in the Division I 110 hurdles at the OHSAA state championships last season. He also placed sixth in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds at last month’s OATCCC D1 Indoor State Meet.

Tierra Johnson, Springfield: The senior captains the Wildcats and is already topping the charts at high jump. She placed second in the high jump at the OATCCC D1 Indoor State Meet with a jump of 5-3.

Eli Thompson, Northeastern: The senior pole vaulter placed 11th at the D-III state meet with a leap of 13-6 last season.