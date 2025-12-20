Tippecanoe grad to make NFL debut with Giants

The team released its only other kicker, Younghoe Koo, on Tuesday.

Sauls is with his third organization during his rookie season. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers through the preseason after going undrafted and was a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad for more than a month. Sauls was signed to the Giants practice squad on Nov. 11.

In the final preseason game for the Steelers, Sauls went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with makes from 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards.

He attended the University of Pittsburgh and was the team’s primary kicker for four seasons, making 52 of 64 field goals, including a successful 58-yard kick in a game against California. He scored 522 career points and was named a Pro Football Focus First-Team All-American in 2024.

At Tipp, Sauls was a First Team All-Ohio kicker his senior season and was also the top goal scorer on the 2019 Division II state champion boys soccer team.

The Giants have used three kickers, previously releasing Jude McAtamney and also placing Graham Gano on injured reserve. The trio were 15-for-18 on field goal attempts and 29-for-33 on extra points. Koo recently had a viral moment for botching his wind up during a field goal attempt in a game.