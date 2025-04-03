Three local seniors named state players of the year by Ohio coaches

RJ Greer Alter-Thurgood Marshall boys basketball district semifinal in Xenia Feb. 26, 2025.

RJ Greer Alter-Thurgood Marshall boys basketball district semifinal in Xenia Feb. 26, 2025.
Sports
By
1 hour ago
The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association gave state player of the year awards to Alter High School senior RJ Greer (Division IV), Springboro senior Bryn Martin (D-I) and Alter senior Maddie Moody (D-IV) on Wednesday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard who reopened his recruitment in March after a coaching change at North Carolina State, ranked second in the GCL with 18.1 points per game.

Martin, a University of Washington recruit, averaged 23 points for Springboro.

Moody, a Northern Kentucky recruit, averaged 18.1 points for Alter.

The other boys winners were: Davidson recruit Devin Brown, of Olentangy Orange (D-I); Akron recruit Tai Perkins, of Westerville North (D-II); Jaiden Arnold, of Aiken (D-III); Ohio State recruit Dorian Jones, of Richmond Heights (D-V); Tucker Howell, of Monroe Central (D-VI); and Quinn Kwasniak, of Cornerstone Christian (D-VII).

The other girls winners were: Villanova recruit Elise Bender, of Anthony Wayne (D-II); Kent State recruit Caitlyn Holmes, of Akron Ellet (D-III); Mount Union recruit Breanna McCabe, of Tuslaw (D-V); Findlay recruit Lauren Auchmuty, of Columbus Grove (D-VI); and Ohio Dominican recruit Alyssa Rishty, of Tiffin Calvert (D-VII).

