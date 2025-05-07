Three local officials to be enshrined in OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame

Three local officials will also be honored as the OHSAA Official of the Year in their respective sports.

Fort Loramie resident Dan Holland - who also serves as superintendent of Fort Loramie Local Schools - was named boys basketball Official of the Year.

Vandalia’s Ed Shoemaker was named top official in boys soccer, while Springfield’s Eric Turner earned top official in boys swimming and diving.

The 14 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

Additionally, the OHSAA will recognize those who have dedicated 50 years (42 individuals) and 25 years (247 individuals) of service as state-certified officials in Ohio.

“We appreciate the commitment and dedication of all of our officials across the state,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and a member himself of the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame in a press release. “Each year we take great pride in celebrating the distinguished careers of our hall of fame inductees and officials of the year. Officiating is a service, and each of these individuals is to be celebrated for their excellence in that service.”

The banquet is set for June 21 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris in Westerville.