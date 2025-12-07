‘The Buckeyes will be back’: Social media reacts to Indiana’s upset of Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers beat the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in 30 years, winning their first Big Ten championship since 1967 and likely clinched the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Defending national champion Ohio State drove deep into Indiana territory twice in the second half -- they were stuffed on fourth down and missed a 33-yard field goal -- and the Hoosiers held on a for 13-10 victory in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Buckeyes loss on Saturday night:
Well that sucked. So many missed chances and opportunities. 3rd down play calling was utterly atrocious all game. Time managment was awful all game. Ohio State loses when they don’t play like themselves. That’s what happened today.— Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) December 7, 2025
Congratulations to IU on a great game tonight and to @GovBraun for winning our wager. We’ll be sending you some delicious popcorn from @AlsPopcorn in Columbus.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 7, 2025
Go get ‘em in the playoffs, Buckeyes. We’ll be rooting for you!
A well-earned win for Indiana. Hoosiers celebrate at midfield while Buckeyes sing Carmen Ohio in end zone pic.twitter.com/20Oldgi0DU— Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) December 7, 2025
OHIO STATE MISSES THE FIELD GOAL 😱— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025
INDIANA STAYS ON TOP pic.twitter.com/QOjPJBgQvO
Ryan Day's reaction to Ohio State's missed FG 😬 pic.twitter.com/8Zz12jUSd0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025
Ohio State’s Kicker to tie the game LMAOOO😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I5yb24twV9— Jalen (@JalenWynn) December 7, 2025
Jayden Fielding & Ohio State on the Field Goal to Tie The Game pic.twitter.com/VeNqLvHms8— HiMyNameIsJC 🫡 (@HiMyNameIsJC_) December 7, 2025
Whatever Indiana is paying Curt Cignetti. Do me a favor. And double it.— Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (@stugotz790) December 7, 2025
Dear OSU offensive coaches,— Jonathan Smith (@DegenerateTBone) December 7, 2025
Running a load management offense with TEs at fullback was a noble idea. A for effort.
Banish Hartline to south Florida, lock Ryan Day in a room for three weeks and come back with the explosive big play offense these players deserve.
Kthxbye
Congrats @IndianaFootball on massive win tonight-B1G Champs!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 7, 2025
Well deserved and good luck in the CFP! @OhioStateFB will go home look at the film and get ready for the postseason as well. They’ll respond.
Good luck!
The last time Ohio State didn’t win the B1G they won an even better trophy.— wok (@dontsipwok) December 7, 2025
The Buckeyes Will Be Back. pic.twitter.com/Cysk95LazI
