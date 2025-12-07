‘The Buckeyes will be back’: Social media reacts to Indiana’s upset of Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers beat the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in 30 years, winning their first Big Ten championship since 1967 and likely clinched the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Defending national champion Ohio State drove deep into Indiana territory twice in the second half -- they were stuffed on fourth down and missed a 33-yard field goal -- and the Hoosiers held on a for 13-10 victory in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.