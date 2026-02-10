Subscriptions for Reds.TV on sale now

Reds pitchers and catchers hold their first spring training workout Wednesday
Reds manager Terry Francona slaps hands with players during pregame introductions on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before a game against the Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Subscriptions for season passes to Reds.TV went on sale Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds announced.

According to the Reds, “Fans within the team’s home television territory can stream all locally distributed Reds games on REDS.TV with no blackouts by purchasing a one-time 2026 Season Pass for $99.99 at reds.com/Watch."

The news came eight days after Major League Baseball announced it will produce and distribute local games on TV for the Reds.

Fans who purchase subscriptions can watch the Reds at home or on the go on multiple devices.

There will be “additional streaming options and details regarding cable and satellite providers, including specific channel locations” announced at a later date.

Reds pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday. The first full-squad workout takes place Monday.

The Reds open the 2026 season against the Boston Red Sox on March 26 at Great American Ball Park.

