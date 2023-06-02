X

State track: Carroll senior places second in long jump; Waynesville girls win 4 x 800 relay

Credit: David Jablonski

COLUMBUS — Carroll High School senior Sammy Deep had hopes of winning a Division II state championship in the long jump Friday.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Deep said. “I knew I was going to have to do something I haven’t done before.”

Deep didn’t accomplish that but wasn’t too disappointed in second place after LaGrange Keystone senior Ryne Shackelford captured his third straight state championship.

Shackelford jumped 25 feet, 6½ inches. That would have been a new D-II record by more than a foot but it was wind aided. Depp finished second with a distance of 22-6½, which he recorded on his first jump.

“I am pretty happy,” Deep said. “It’s kind of hard to compete with a guy who jumped 25-6.”

Deep entered the meet with the second-best qualifying distance (22-10) behind Shackelford (23-1).

“I was average today,” Deep said. “I popped a 23-10 earlier this year. I did 22-6 today, but I was a foot away from the board. That had to factor into it.”

Deep finished eighth last year in Division I with a jump of 22-4. He committed to the Miami RedHawks track team in May.

Here are other results from Friday’s finals:

• Waynesville’s 4x800-meter relay team won the Division II state championship with a time of 9 minutes, 17.62 seconds. The team included Emme Greely, Kendal Erbach, Maria Gill and Samantha Erbach. A team with three of the same girls finished seventh last year in 9:29.64.

In the same race, Oakwood’s team of Annie Neff-isom, Delaney Cahill, Elizabeth Erwin and Katy Butler finished fifth in 9:24.72, and Carroll’s team of Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman and Grace Braun finished 10th in 9:33.66.

• The Beavercreek 4x800 relay team of Jamie Confer, Elinor Shuttleworth, Abby Roberts and Macie Roberts placed fifth in D-I (9:17.87). In the same race, Lakota West’s team of Evelyn Prodoehl, Lauren Mang, Prashi Vatsal and Ava Shepard placed 14th (9:34.96).

• Centerville’s 4x800 relay team of Daniel Emmert, Lucas Melzer, Chase Chapman and Eric Bucher placed 13th (7:57.72) in D-I. Miamisburg’s team of Aaron Schwieterman, Kasem Kaheal, Allen Cardenas and Innocent Ntwali placed 17th in the same race (8:03.03).

• In the D-II boys 4x800 relay, Greeneview’s team of Noah Sylvester, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman and Josiah Knoerr placed 14th in 8:20.92.

• Eaton junior Delaney Deaton placed 14th in the D-II discus (107-2).

• Graham sophomore Taylor Aldredge tied for 10th in the D-II high jump (5-2), and Carroll freshman Miryam Brandon tied for 15th (5-0).

• Shawnee junior Leroy Page finished 12th in the D-II long jump (20-7¾), and Chaminade Julienne senior Jeff Wall was 14th (20-4½).

