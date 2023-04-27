State-ranked Mechanicsburg softball ready to make another postseason run

The district also includes 14 teams with just one berth heading to the Southeast regional tournament. The higher-seeded team can host three consecutive rounds in the Central District, meaning Mechanicsburg could host a district semifinal game in the state’s round of 32.

“It’s going to be a dogfight to get out,” DeLong said. “Hopefully the girls are in a good enough spot that we can choose a good path for them.”

The Indians’ bats have been raking all season, outscoring their opponents 170-29. They lead the Ohio Heritage Conference in batting average (.439), on-base percentage (.505), RBIs (147), HRs (11) and runs (166).

“I feel like they’re being selective,” The girls are taking the little things (assistant coach Scott DeLong) and I say to them and are making small adjustments even during an at-bat. We’re able to score a lot of runs and that’s a good thing.”

Indians junior Addie DeLong, who recently committed to Division I softball powerhouse Florida State University, leads the conference with a .682 batting average.

“It’s nice because she can bunt, she can slap, she can hit for power,” DeLong said.

The speedy junior also leads the OHC with 22 stolen bases and 35 runs, often scoring from first base on a single.

“She’s really good at reading bobbles and angles of balls and that makes it nice, too,” DeLong said.

Indians junior Emily Conley is hitting .588 with 27 RBIs, seven doubles and four home runs, including two grand slams. Her leadership has also been a huge presence on the field, DeLong said.

“She’s a great leader for our team,” DeLong said. “She and Addie work well to keep the team together and back together if things go astray. I’ve gotten some great leadership from the two of them.”

The Indians hope to keep hanging numbers on the banner in the gym, Abbey DeLong said. The program’s two losses are both to West Jefferson, meaning they’ll need some help to win the OHC North Division. They know they’ll

“We talk about hanging different numbers,” DeLong said. “Our goal is always to make it to Akron. That’s why we keep our slogan ‘Win the Day.’ If we can keep doing what we’re supposed to do each day, every little thing will turn into a big thing. We’re trying to win every at-bat, every inning. From the time we step off the bus, that’s what we say. Our goal is to win the day. Hopefully that will get us to Akron.”

● Southeastern earned a huge 17-0 win over Greeneview on Tuesday, grabbing a three-game lead over the second place Rams in the OHC South Division through Wednesday’s games. Trojans junior Sara Sulfridge went 3-for-4 with a double and 5 RBI and freshman pitcher Reese Wells through five shutout innings, allowing just two hits as Southeastern improved to 10-3 and 8-2 in the OHC South. Greeneview fell to 10-6 and 7-5 in the OHC South.

● Division II sixth-ranked Kenton Ridge (15-5, 11-1) beat seventh-ranked Jonathan Alder 9-6 on Wednesday at Ed Foulk Field, grabbing a one-game lead over the Pioneers (15-3, 10-2) in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division.

The top teams in the CBC Mad River Division are also ranked in the state poll. Indian Lake (18-1, 12-1) is ranked second, while North Union (14-3, 9-3) is ranked seventh.