Springfield trails at half of D-I state final

CANTON — The Springfield High School football team is trailing Lakewood St. Edward 21-7 at halftime of the Division I state championship game on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
After the defense held St. Edward on fourth down on its opening possession, Springfield’s Jayvin Norman scored on a 1-yard run to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.
St. Edward grabbed the momentum from that point, tying the score at 7 on a 24-yard pass from Eagles junior Casey Bullock to junior Kyan Mason.
The Eagles took the lead on a 3-yard run by Bullock with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. After forcing Springfield to punt, the Eagles drove the ball 87 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run by junior Marvin Bell with 1:06 remaining.
St. Edward outgained Springfield 231 to 75 yards in the first half, rushing for 170 yards on the ground.
The Wildcats will receive the ball to open the second half.
