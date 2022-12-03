springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield trails at half of D-I state final

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
32 minutes ago

CANTON — The Springfield High School football team is trailing Lakewood St. Edward 21-7 at halftime of the Division I state championship game on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

After the defense held St. Edward on fourth down on its opening possession, Springfield’s Jayvin Norman scored on a 1-yard run to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.

St. Edward grabbed the momentum from that point, tying the score at 7 on a 24-yard pass from Eagles junior Casey Bullock to junior Kyan Mason.

The Eagles took the lead on a 3-yard run by Bullock with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. After forcing Springfield to punt, the Eagles drove the ball 87 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run by junior Marvin Bell with 1:06 remaining.

St. Edward outgained Springfield 231 to 75 yards in the first half, rushing for 170 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats will receive the ball to open the second half.

About the Author

Michael Cooper
