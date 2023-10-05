Springfield set to host first-place Centerville

SPRINGFIELD — After back-to-back road games, the Springfield High School football program is back home against one of their biggest rivals.

The Wildcats will host first-place Centerville in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Friday night in Springfield.

“It’s always a great game to play,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “It’s a team that’s on top of the GWOC right now and a formidable foe that we know. We both know each other. It’s going to come down to who can execute their game plan the best. We’re excited about the challenge and the opportunity.”

The Wildcats improved to 3-4 and 2-2 in the GWOC with a 28-9 victory over Springboro last week. Sophomore Deontre Long, senior Aaron Scott, senior Duncan Bradley III and senior Bryce Washington all scored touchdowns for the Wildcats, who caused four turnovers in the victory.

The Elks (6-1, 4-0) have won five straight games since falling to Dublin Coffman in Week 2. Springfield has won six straight games against the Elks, ranked ninth in this week’s Associated Press state poll, dating back to 2017, including two victories last season. Springfield beat Centerville 38-10 in regular season play, then followed with a 42-14 in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal game.

This year, however, the Wildcats find themselves in an unfamiliar role.

“We’re the underdog,” Douglass said. “We’re beat up. We’ve got unhealthy players. We’re just going to put our best effort forward on Friday night and try to see if we can’t pull off one.”

The Elks are led by senior quarterback Drake Wells (1,204 yards, 7 TDs) and junior wide receiver Braylon Newcomb, who’s rushed for 165 yards and seven TDs and caught 21 passes for 191 yards. Sophomore running back Parker Johnson (344 yards, 1 TD) and senior running back Daniel Kamara (281 yards, 3 TDs), who moved to Centerville this season after playing three seasons at Catholic Central, lead the Elks rushing attack. Wells’ top target is junior Jamar Montgomery (38 catches, 413 yards, 2 TDs).

“We’re excited about this challenge,” Douglass said.

The Wildcats currently sit 15th in the 17-team D-I, Region 2 playoff standings. A win against Centerville could bump them up in the standings, but the Wildcats are doing whatever they can to play their way in the postseason. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

“Right now, we just want to get in and make some waves as best as we can once we do (get in),” Douglass said. “We want to get headed in the right direction offensively and defensively and fine tune what we need to fine tune. Hopefully we can get it rolling heading into the playoffs.”

First, the Wildcats hope to defend their home turf during Friday’s homecoming festivities.

“Hopefully our seniors can send them out with a bang on Friday night,” Douglass said.