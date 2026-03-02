Breaking: ‘Trusted traveler’ regimen suspended at Wright-Patterson AFB

Springfield resident wins award at national powerlifting meet

Ron Shotts, of Springfield, competes in the Natural Athlete Strength Association national meet in Oklahoma City, Okla, in February. Contributed photo

Ron Shotts, of Springfield, competes in the Natural Athlete Strength Association national meet in Oklahoma City, Okla, in February. Contributed photo
Sports
By
32 minutes ago
X

Ron Shotts, a powerlifter from Springfield, shined at the 37th annual Natural Athlete Strength Association national meet in Oklahoma City, Okla., in February.

Shotts, 48, won the NASA Powerlifting Masters 1 Athlete Of The Year award. He set new Ohio state records in his division for the squat (365 pounds), bench press (309) and total weight in a single meet (1,129).

“Competing in the NASA Nationals was one of the greatest moments of my life!” Shotts said. “I met so many amazing athletes. I also enjoyed the view driving through the Ozark Mountains. The entire experience I will cherish for the rest of my life!”

Shotts, a 1995 Kenton Ridge graduate and a 1999 graduate of Sinclair Community College, started lifting as a kid and returned to competition in 2025.

In Other News
1
Girls basketball: Where to watch regional games this week
2
Ask Hal: How much do the Reds receive from the luxury tax?
3
Girls basketball: Carroll, Bellbrook set to face off in D-III regional...
4
Girls basketball: Brookville, Alter pull away late in D-IV district...
5
Girls basketball: Fairmont dominates Mason to win D-I district title

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.