Springfield resident wins award at national powerlifting meet

Ron Shotts, a powerlifter from Springfield, shined at the 37th annual Natural Athlete Strength Association national meet in Oklahoma City, Okla., in February.
Shotts, 48, won the NASA Powerlifting Masters 1 Athlete Of The Year award. He set new Ohio state records in his division for the squat (365 pounds), bench press (309) and total weight in a single meet (1,129).
“Competing in the NASA Nationals was one of the greatest moments of my life!” Shotts said. “I met so many amazing athletes. I also enjoyed the view driving through the Ozark Mountains. The entire experience I will cherish for the rest of my life!”
Shotts, a 1995 Kenton Ridge graduate and a 1999 graduate of Sinclair Community College, started lifting as a kid and returned to competition in 2025.
