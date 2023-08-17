Springfield High School to name press box after late PA announcer

Springfield High School announced Thursday it will name its press box after Michael Cooper Sr., the former teacher and public address announcer who died July 29 at 72.

The Michael Cooper Sr. Memorial Press Box will be dedicated Friday at the season-opening football game against Cleveland St. Ignatius. The Springfield City Schools District and the SHS Marching Wildcats will have a special presentation for Cooper’s family.

“It has not been easy grieving the loss of someone who was such a large part of our Wildcat family,” said Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill in a press release. “But the District felt choosing to remember Mr. Cooper in this specific way will help to carry on many of the wonderful memories our staff and community members have of him for decades to come.”

Cooper, a longtime pastor in Lima, worked as a substitute teacher in the school district from 2005-02. He was known as the Voice of the Wildcats for many years when he called football and boys basketball at South High School and then Springfield High School and Wittenberg University.