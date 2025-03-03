Springfield grad Perdue named top player in Horizon League

In addition to Player of the Year honors, Perdue also earned a spot on the Horizon League First Team for the second straight season.

Perdue is the Springfield girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,482 points. She also holds the career mark for made 3-pointers with 165 and the single-game scoring record of 46 points. She won the Pam Evans Smith Clark County Miss Basketball award in 2020.

Perdue began her collegiate career at Toledo, playing in nine games as a freshman before redshirting as a sophomore. A year later, she transferred to D-II Glenville State (W. Va.) where she averaged 17.7 points per game and led the nation with 110 3-pointers. The Pioneers went 33-3, falling to eventual national champion Ashland University in the D-II tournament semifinals.

A year ago, Perdue was named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year. She averaged 17.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.

Earlier this year, Perdue recorded her 1,000th career point. She’s currently 19th on Cleveland State’s all-time scoring list.

Cleveland State earned the third seed in the Horizon League Tournament and will play an opponent to be determined in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Cleveland. The game will be televised on ESPN+.