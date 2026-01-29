Springfield grad commits to Ohio State after four seasons at Dartmouth

Vasean Washington was a member of Springfield’s 2021 state runner-up team
Vasean Washington is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED

Vasean Washington is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By
4 minutes ago
X

Vasean Washington, a 2022 Springfield High School graduate who spent the last four seasons at Dartmouth College, announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Washington, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman, has one season of eligibility remaining. He started at right tackle in 2025.

Washington appeared in eight games as a junior in 2024 and in 10 games as a sophomore in 2023.

Washington committed to Dartmouth in January 2022. He was a senior at Springfield in the 2021 season when the Wildcats made the first of three straight trips to the Division I state championship game. He made the All-Greater Western Ohio Conference first team as a senior and the second team as a junior.

Washington is one of 17 players Ohio State has added from the transfer portal this winter.

One Springfield grad left the Buckeyes. Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Ohio State.

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Raiders looking to duplicate first half of...
2
Boys basketball: Keely’s return from injury helps Centerville rout...
3
Cincinnati Bengals: Higgins joining Chase on AFC Pro Bowl squad
4
Wright State basketball: Players fine with sharing load as part of deep...
5
High school football: Urbana, Versailles make coaching hires; Troy’s...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.