Springfield grad Aaron Scott Jr. headed to Oregon

Two weeks ago, Scott announced he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Scott Jr., a sophomore defensive back, appeared in 12 games this season. He made nine tackles, seven of which were solo, and had one tackle for loss as a backup.

Scott Jr. was a four-star prospect and the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio as part of the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings. He was ranked as the 51st best recruit in the nation.

As a member of the Wildcats, he helped the school reach three consecutive state championship game appearances from 2021-23. He was a two-time first-team All-Ohio defensive performer with seven career interceptions.

Scott Jr., who will have two years of eligibility remaining, appeared in seven games during Ohio State’s 2024 national championship season. He made two tackles and had one pass breakup.

Scott is one of several Wildcats alums to enter the transfer portal this spring.

DaShawn Martin, a 2024 Springfield grad, is transferring to Virginia. The sophomore wide receiver caught 33 passes for 507 yards and four TDs at Kent State last season. He earned All-Mid-American Conference honors as a kickoff returner his freshman season.

The Cavaliers went 11-3 and fell to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. They beat Missouri 13-7 to win the Gator Bowl.

2022 grads Delian Bradley (Harvard) and VaSean Washington (Dartmouth) have both entered the transfer portal as graduate students.

2024 grad Bryce Washington is transferring from Ohio Dominican University to Chattanooga, according to his Twitter page. The Mocs compete in the Division I FBS Southern Conference.