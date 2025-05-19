Springboro star flips to Ohio State

She finished her career as a three-time GWOC Player of the Year, two-time Division I Southwest District Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-America nominee and finished third in voting for Ohio’s Ms. Basketball award.

A four-star recruit, Martin is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2025 and a top 70 national recruit according to 247Sports.

“I would say I’m a three-level scorer,” she said when asked to describe her game after a regional semifinal win over No. 1 seed Mason in March. “I can hit the pull-up, I can hit the 3. I can drive to the basket and finish through contact. I think I can handle the ball under pressure really well, and I think I’m a very big facilitator. I really try to focus on that. My assist-turnover ratio is gonna (show I) make the right play, get my teammates the ball. I don’t try to force anything as a player.”

She signed with Washington in November but announced last week she was reopening her recruitment.

“If they haven’t seen Bryn play, come out and watch her,” Springboro coach Mike Holweger said after the Panthers beat Seton in a Division I district final game in March. “She’s got great teammates around her, but in a sentence, it’s just simple. Her consistency and efficiency are just remarkable, but her two greatest qualities are she prepares like no other, and her competitiveness you can’t measure.

“She also recognizes that her success is part of having wonderful teammates.”